Alabama capital murder suspect found with shank during transport for court appearance

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities confirm they discovered a homemade weapon on a man accused in the capital murders of three people in Guntersville.

Jimmy O’Neal Spencer is charged with brutally killing 7-year-old Colton Lee, his great-grandmother Marie Martin, and her neighbor Martha Reliford in July 2018.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says that Spencer was brought to their county jail for a court appearance. When he arrived in the booking area, authorities scanned Spencer and discovered a shank on his person.

Spencer made an appearance in court on Tuesday for a pretrial hearing that set the trial date for January 10, 2022.

Spencer is charged with seven counts of capital murder in the case and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Authorities said additional charges will be filed against Spencer in connection with Wednesday’s incident after the conclusion of the currently pending cases.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says Spencer will remain in their custody until further notice.