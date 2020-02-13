Alabama bill to prevent transgender athletes from competing outside biological gender fails in House

News

by: Reshad Hudson

Posted: / Updated:

FILE PHOTO (via shutterstock)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — 10 a.m.

UPDATE: The vote for the Gender is Real Legislative (GIRL) Act has failed due to lack of motion. As a result, the bill dies and will not move forward to become law.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

9 a.m.

A bill to keep transgender athletes off school teams is being considered in the Alabama Legislature. Rep. Chris Pringle, R-Mobile is sponsoring “Gender is Real Legislative (GIRL) Act.”The bill would prevent students in K-12 public schools from participating on sports teams that conflict with their biological gender.

The bill says public schools can not participate or sponsor or provide coaching staff for interscholastic athletic events at which athletes are allowed to participate in competition against athletes who are of a different biological gender, unless the event specifically includes both biological genders; and to provide that neither the state or any of its political subdivisions may use or permit or allow to be used any property that it owns or controls for interscholastic athletic events at which athletes are allowed to participate in competition against athletes who are of a different biological gender, unless the event specifically includes both biological genders.

Tennessee is considering similar legislation. 

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories