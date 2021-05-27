Alabama beer maker to brew using solar power

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — At Trussville’s Ferus Artisan Ales, there’s an array of beers on tap, but their harnessing of solar energy to brew their beers is what sets them apart from their carbonated competition.

“A couple different lagers, premium lager, pilsner lagers, a bunch of different stouts, darks, different flavors, brewed different ways, different ingredients,” Killian Dunn, accountant for Ferus Artisan Ales said.

Solar panels being installed on top of Ferus Artisan Ales.

What’s brewing on top of the building sets them apart from their carbonated counterparts.

“We’re getting some solar panels up on the roof. It’s a pretty expansive project we have going on,” Dunn said. “It’s something that the owner wanted to do from day one to get a better environmental impact from the brewery because we are using so much electricity here from the brewing to the outside, to the day to day.”

Rather than using power from the power grid, Ferus will use 50% solar power and 50% using the grid, according to Dunn.

They save about half of what the brewery spends each month on utilities.

“What would be a $5,000 to $6,000 power bill in June is now a $2,500 to $3,000 power bill,” Dunn said.

Wexler: “So the idea is that even with solar power, it doesn’t decrease the quality.”

Dunn: “We’re just substituting half the power that comes in the building with solar versus the half that we were getting from the power grid. Still the same beer we were making before, same process, same everything, just half the power is coming from the roof.”

For eco-friendly beer, friendly service and a good time, you can always count on Ferus out in Trussville. There are also plans to open a location in Birmingham, so you can look forward to that.