Alabama beaches back opened after stay-at-home order expires

MOBILE, Ala. (WIAT) — Now that the governor’s stay-at-home order has expired, the state’s tourism department is hoping they can cash in with people heading to the beach. 

As of now, retail stores, medical services and beaches are all back open, but with a few changes. And for the tourism department says they are focused on the beaches. 

“People should not group in more than 10 people at a time, need to stay six-feet apart,” said State Tourism Director Lee Sentell. 

Sentell calls it a small price to pay to be back in the water.

“That fact that our beaches are going to be open and the hotels and condos, that means we’re going to have a good summer,” Sentell said. 

Alabama’s beaches make up 40% of the state’s tourism revenue.

“For the beaches to be open today, it’s like Christmas for the tourism department,” said Sentell. 

As for enforcement on the beaches, Gov. Kay Ivey says that will be done by local law enforcement.

“They have ensured us that they will enforce procedures because they want people to come back to the beaches too, it’s in their best interest,” said Gov. Ivey. 

