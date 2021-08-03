Alabama awards $40 million in grants to help low-income Alabamians with energy bills

ALABAMA – Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s office announced nearly $40 million of grants have been awarded to nonprofits helping low-income Alabamians with energy bills.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs has made the grants available to local nonprofits statewide from funds allocated to Alabama as part of the American Rescue Plan.

These local agencies receive requests for assistance directly from Alabamians statewide.

Agencies receiving the money include:

Alabama Council on Human Relations – $1.13 million

Community Action Committee of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa – $1 million

Community Action of Etowah County – $1.19 milllion

Community Action Partnership of Huntsville-Madison and Limestone Counties – $2.94 million

Community Action Partnership of Middle Alabama – $1.98 million

Community Action Partnership of North Alabama – $1.79 million

Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama – $3.18 million

Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama – $1.07 million

Community Action Agency of South Alabama – $2.59 million

Community Action Agency of Talladega, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun, and Celburne – $1.84 million

Community Service Programs of West Alabama – $3.77 million

Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity – $3.73 million

Macon-Russell Community Action Agency – $974,548

Marion-Winston Counties Community Action Committee – $597,779

Mobile Community Action – $3.98 million

Montgomery Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation – $1.99 million

Organized Community Action Program – $2.36 million

Pickens County Community Action Committee and Community Development Corporation – $409,896

Southeast Alabama Community Action Partnership – $2.47 million

Walker County Community Action Agency – $798,879

The counties each agency serves and contact information can be found below: