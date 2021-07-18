Alabama asks feds if COVID funds can be used for prisons

(AP) — Alabama is asking federal officials whether COVID-19 recovery funds can be used to improve state prisons.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn sent a letter to the U.S. Treasury Department asking the question. Dunn framed the request as enhancing health care and programming for inmates.

Lawmakers have previously said they want to know if pandemic recovery funds can be used for prison construction and renovations. The question arose after Gov. Kay Ivey’s plan to lease prisons fell apart because of financing concerns.

