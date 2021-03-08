Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board launches mobile app

ALABAMA – Customers will soon have a new way to search for inventory at ABC stories statewide.

Monday, the ABC Board announced the launch of a new mobile app – AL-BOSS.

The mobile app allows customers to:

Search for products sitting on every ABC store shelf statewide (excluding allocated and private label products)

Find the nearest ABC store

Find out the latest news on tastings and limited releases

Rate products and stores for future reference

The app can be downloaded on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by anyone 21 or older.