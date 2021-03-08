Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board launches mobile app

(alabcboard.gov)

ALABAMA – Customers will soon have a new way to search for inventory at ABC stories statewide.

Monday, the ABC Board announced the launch of a new mobile app – AL-BOSS.

The mobile app allows customers to:

  • Search for products sitting on every ABC store shelf statewide (excluding allocated and private label products)
  • Find the nearest ABC store
  • Find out the latest news on tastings and limited releases
  • Rate products and stores for future reference

The app can be downloaded on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by anyone 21 or older.

