Alabama AG Steve Marshall visits wounded Birmingham police officer in hospital

Nearly a week after being shot in the line of duty, Ofc. Cullen Stafford of the Birmingham Police Department received a special visitor.

On Wednesday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall paid Stafford, a nine-year veteran on the force, a visit to his hospital room at UAB Hospital. In a video shared on social media by the police department, Marshall is seen talking with Stafford as he was lying in bed.

On July 17, Stafford was shot seven times by a robbery suspect near the Family Supermarket in downtown Birmingham. Stafford sustained injuries in the mouth, shoulder, knee, hip and both feet from the shooting. The suspect, Roderick Wilson, was killed after exchanging fire with other officers.

“I think, again, the word ‘hero’ gets thrown around an awful lot,” Marshall told Stafford in the video. “I think sometimes…”

Before Marshall could finish his thought, Stafford interrupted.

“This ain’t no hero,” he said.

Marshall continued.

“Look, I tell people all the time that when I see law enforcement do remarkable things, they just tell me they were doing their job, and I believe that,” Marshall said. “That’s they way they feel and that’s what makes them so unique.”

Marshall then asked Stafford if he could pray for him, to which he agreed. With his head bowed and eyes closed, Marshall prayed for Stafford’s recovery.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall visits with Injured Birmingham Police Officer Cullen Stafford as he continues to recover. pic.twitter.com/UNmD1g1Kdo — Birmingham Police (@BhamPolice) July 24, 2019

“I have so much respect for a man that is willing to risk his life for total strangers and do it in a way that sees that as a calling and a passion,” Marshall said. “God, I am blessed to be in this room now, but I ask you that your specific hand to be on healing of this man, allow him to be able to be fully recovered and to be able to join those men and women that not only have his back, but are his brothers and sisters in doing this job that they love.”

Earlier this week, Stafford received a visit from professional bass angler Gerald Swindle.

Stafford’s family recently told CBS 42 that they expect Stafford to remain in the hospital for a few more weeks before going home.