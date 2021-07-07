AJ McCarron teams up with USA Football to host 6th annual football camp

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — AJ McCarron is hosting a free football camp for more than 500 kids ages 5-18 of all abilities. Registration for the camp filled up within minutes, and capacity was increased on two occasions to accommodate as many kids as possible.

Each camper will rotate through a variety of stations at the camp and one of those stations will provide the opportunity for each participant to catch a pass from the National Championship Quarterback.

There is also some extra fun planned with a dance competition scheduled with the winners receiving some awesome prizes.

The camp will wrap up with AJ speaking to all the campers and then allow each one to receive an autograph and a photo with the star quarterback.

The camp is from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Mobile Christian School.