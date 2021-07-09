AJ McCarron takes football camp attendees on shopping spree at Academy Sports and Outdoors

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — More than 700 youngsters will be attending former Alabama quarterback and current NFL player AJ McCarron’s annual summer football camp Saturday at Mobile Christian High School. AJ and Academy Sports treated 15 lucky kids to a sports shopping spree Friday afternoon.

Thanks to Academy’s donation, each child got $150 spend.

“It was awesome just to see their faces and see them surprised,” McCarron said.

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Mobile’s AJ McCarron in the fifth round of the 2014 draft. AJ recently signed a contract with the Atlanta Falcons after spending the last two years in Houston.

Watch the full shopping spree in the video above.