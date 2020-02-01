Airforce magazine reports Hurlburt Field commander named second-highest officer for Space Force

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Col. Michael Conley joins the Space Force in his newly appointed role, brigadier general, according to Airforce Magazine.

As the former commander for Hurlburt Field, Conley ran the 1st Special Operations Wing there since 2018, says Airforce Magazine. He’s also highly experienced in several types of aircraft flown by himself.

Airforce Magazine reports that Conley’s duties will be to provide U.S. Space Command and others with resources for space capabilities.

Additionally, per Airforce Magazine, other Air Force officers were offered new jobs within the Space Force as well.

