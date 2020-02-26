Airbus responds to Comic Cowboys signs

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Airbus responded to signs shown in the Comic Cowboys Parade on Mardi Gras. The signs targeted Boeing, a rival company in aerospace manufacturing.

One sign said, “Difference between the 737 max & a Moonpie? Moonpies still fly.” Another said, “Hey Boeing, come to Mobile and see planes that aren’t grounded.”

On Wednesday, the Twitter account verified as Airbus in the U.S. tweeted saying “Airbus has been made aware of these signs. This group is not affiliated with Airbus in any way, and their messages do not reflect Airbus values. We have a great deal of respect for our industry colleagues and would never endorse or encourage such messages.”

