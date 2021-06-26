Air Force moving fighter jet training unit from Eglin to Virginia base

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A group of F-22 Raptor aircraft conducts a flyover during a “Salute to America” event on the South Lawn of the White House, Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

HAMPTON, Va. – The Air Force is permanently moving its F-22 fighter jet training operation from Florida to Virginia.

Officials said Friday that the F-22 training squadron will be based at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton. The squadron originally was located at Tyndall Air Force Base near Panama City before Hurricane Michael heavily damaged the base in October 2018. It has been temporarily located at Eglin Air Force Base in Okaloosa County.

The Daily Press reports that the unit has 31 F-22 fighters and 16 T-38 training aircraft.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories