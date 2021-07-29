AHSAA bringing back fines, penalties for schools that forfeit games due to COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A year after many teams and seasons were affected through the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alabama High School Athletic Association will relaunch its championship participation rule regarding forfeits.

During a meeting in Montgomery Wednesday, the AHSAA central board voted to reinstate all rules and regulations regarding game forfeiture that were in place prior to the 2020-21 season. Due to the uncertainty of the pandemic, fines or penalties were waived if school superintendents determined teams could not play due to COVID concerns.

“We will be moving back to normalcy this year,” said Central Board president Van Phillips, who is also principal at Center Point High School in Jefferson County.

AHSAA said fines are determined on a case-by-case basis for each school and situation.

Last season, several local high school football teams chose to cancel certain games over COVID-19 concerns. One game involving Woodlawn and Homewood was canceled after a Woodlawn player was reportedly exposed to the virus. Chilton County also canceled a game against Helena due to the virus.

However, the AHSAA will continue to work closely with the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education and ask member schools to continue the health and safety guidelines they have in place and to follow any local health and safety ordinances that might be in place.