Age-progressed photo of Brittney Wood released

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An age-progressed photo of missing person Brittney Wood was released Tuesday by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The then 19-year-old left her home in Mobile in 2012 to visit her uncle, Donnie Holland. Two days later Holland committed suicide.

There have been numerous searches across Mobile and Baldwin counties, but there has been no trace of Brittney.

A recent search in October yielded no results. The Klaas Kids foundation conducted the search at the request of the family, and it took place in Robertsdale near the Styx River. The search was not based on “any new revelation” according to Klaas Kids.

Since her disappearance, a number of Wood’s family members have been implicated in a massive sex ring. Several are serving lengthy prison sentences including Wendy Holland, Brittney’s aunt and Donnie’s wife.

If you have any information on the disappearance of Brittney Wood, contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 or call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

