AG: Price gougers face $1,000 penalty under Alabama law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Attorney General Steve Marshall is warning Alabamians of a law that is now in effect after Gov. Kay Ivey declared a State of Emergency last week due to COVID-19.

Under the SOE, Alabama’s price gouging law has been activated and those found breaking the law face a penalty of $1,000.

“Alabamians should be on guard against those who would seek to prey upon them through price gouging of commodities and services for consumption or use as a direct result of the public health emergency,” said Attorney General Marshall. “Furthermore, those who seek to profit during this time of emergency through price gouging will be subject to the law.”

The law defines price gouging as “unconscionable pricing of items for sale or rent.” AG Marshall says that items put up for sale that is 25% higher than the item’s usual price within the last 30 days are breaking the law. Products can be sold at this high of a percentage if it can be attributed to a reasonable cost in connection with the retail or sale of the product.

If you would like to file an illegal price gouging report, click here.

