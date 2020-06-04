AG Marshall reacts to death of Moody PD Sgt. Stephen Williams

MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s top law enforcement officer is speaking out about the killing of Moody Police Sgt. Stephen Williams, who was killed Tuesday night.

Sgt. Williams is the second Alabama police officer to be killed in the line of duty this year.

“We need to be able to value the role of law enforcement,” said Attorney General Steve Marshall. “It breaks your heart not only when you realize that it has an impact on what law enforcement does and as a direct threat to the work that law enforcement is doing every day to be able to make community say.”

Marshall says Williams was responding to a call for help at a local hotel. He showed up, ready to assist and was instantly shot dead.

Everett Johnson, president of the Alabama Fraternal Order of Police spoke about Williams with a heavy heart.

“Someone who gave his life for service to this community. 23 years of law enforcement experience. He leaves behind a wife and children and we need to get into our communities,” Johnson said.

Johnson says community policing and education will help cut down on violence towards police. This comes at a time where people are protesting against police brutality.

“We paint a broad brush against law enforcement that is not factually supported,” said Marshall.

“We need to get into our communities and better to educate them that law enforcement is here for their protection is not here to harm,” said Johnson.

The AG says his office stands ready to assist in any way they can in the prosecution of this case.

