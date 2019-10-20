1  of  2
Breaking News
Tornado Warning issued for Sarasota Co. SEARCH FOR ‘CUPCAKE’: New video, police searching for suspect, community search this Sunday

African lion dies suddenly in Kansas zoo after fungus causes brain lesions

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SALINA, Kan. — Officials say an African lion that died at the Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina suffered from encephalitis caused by a fungal infection.

The lion, called Sahar, died Sept. 27.

Zoo officials announced Thursday that a necropsy performed at Kansas State University found the infection caused lesions on the lion’s brain and a lung. It said Sahar had no outward signs of illness until the day before his death. The fungus is not contagious.

The Salina Journal reports Sahar was born in January 2010 at the Bronx Zoo/ Wildlife Conservation Society. He was moved to the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago in 2012 along with 5-year-old litter mates, Kamali and Zalika. The three lions moved to the Salina zoo in June.

Today Rolling Hills Zoo announced the results of the necropsy for the African lion, Sahar, who passed away on September…

Posted by Rolling Hills Zoo on Thursday, October 17, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories