Adult, juvenile suspects identified and charged after shooting at deputies

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Three suspects have been charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and criminal mischief after shooting at plainclothes deputies who were working a surveillance detail in an unmarked car. Pictured are 18-year-old Jaheem Carlisle and 18-year-old Malik Cooper. The 17-year old offender is charged but not pictured.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Wednesday, Aug. 4 near Arlington Avenue in Bessemer.

The deputies’ car was struck several times but the deputies were not injured. The offenders fled the scene but were located later by Bessemer police officers. Deputies recovered two AR15 type rifles and two handguns.

The bonds on each offender total $186,000.00.