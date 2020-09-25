ADPH reports much higher COVID-19 cases, deaths after changing counting methods

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Department of Public Health has made an adjustment to how it counts cumulative COVID-19 cases and deaths in its case characteristics documents.

The ADPH is now combining the number of confirmed cases and probable cases, which would bring Alabama’s total to 150,658 and deaths to 2,491. However, the ADPH dashboard shows that the number of confirmed cases and deaths are only 134,231 and 2,357, respectively.

Case characteristics on Alabama’s #COVID19 cases as of 11:30 a.m. September 25 are available on our website at https://t.co/R2vuP8xY1q. Download today’s 2-page document: https://t.co/kzvM9CIfXH. pic.twitter.com/NJUZtDNHSq — Alabama Public Health (@ALPublicHealth) September 25, 2020

These changes apply to local totals seen on the dashboard as well. For example, Houston County is listed in one data set as having 2,802 cases and 21 deaths in these combined totals, but its actual confirmed figures are 2,135 cases and 15 deaths when you subtract the probable data.

Here are the confirmed figures for the counties in the Southeastern District: