ADPH reports much higher COVID-19 cases, deaths after changing counting methods

News
Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Department of Public Health has made an adjustment to how it counts cumulative COVID-19 cases and deaths in its case characteristics documents.

The ADPH is now combining the number of confirmed cases and probable cases, which would bring Alabama’s total to 150,658 and deaths to 2,491. However, the ADPH dashboard shows that the number of confirmed cases and deaths are only 134,231 and 2,357, respectively.

These changes apply to local totals seen on the dashboard as well. For example, Houston County is listed in one data set as having 2,802 cases and 21 deaths in these combined totals, but its actual confirmed figures are 2,135 cases and 15 deaths when you subtract the probable data.

Here are the confirmed figures for the counties in the Southeastern District:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories