ADPH reports Lee County has first case of COVID-19

News

by: Elizabeth White

Posted: / Updated:

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting a case of COVID-19 has been detected in Lee County.

News 3 is reaching out to local health officials to see if we can gather any information about the case now detected in Lee County.

As of Sunday at 6:20 PM central time the total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 22 in Alabama.

ADPH

