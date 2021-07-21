ADPH investigating potential Hepatitis A outbreak linked to Montgomery Applebee’s location

CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 10: An Applebee’s restaurant serves customers on August 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. DineEquity, the parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP, plans to close up to 160 restaurants in the first quarter of 2018. The announcement helped the stock climb more than 4 percent today. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Health is looking into a potential Hepatitis A outbreak after a food handler at an Applebee’s restaurant in Montgomery was found to be infected with the virus.

ADPH is suggesting that any customer that ate food from that restaurant, whether dine-in, pickup, or delivery, between the days of July 8 – July 16, 2021, come forward.

ADPH officials say those people may need the Hepatitis A vaccine or immune globulin to reduce their chances of illness. The vaccine can prevent infection, but only if it is given within 14 days of exposure to the virus.

Hepatitis A is a viral infection that can be transmitted person-to-person and by eating food or drinks prepared by an infected person.

“Adults with hepatitis A may have symptoms that include fatigue, low appetite, stomach pain, nausea, and jaundice. These symptoms usually resolve within two months of infection,” said Dr. Burnestine Taylor, Medical Officer for Disease Control and Prevention, ADPH. “Children less than 6 years of age generally do not have symptoms or have an unrecognized infection. Almost all people who get hepatitis A recover completely.”

The restaurant was closed for a day of cleaning out of an abundance of caution.

If you ate at the Applebee’s in question, contact your health care provider, pharmacy or health department about getting the vaccine as soon as possible.