ADPH: Infant and teen die from COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public health is reporting the deaths of an infant and teenager attributable to COVID-19.
The infant death is currently under review for underlying health problems. Neither patient had Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome-Children (MIS-C).
Due to respect for the families of these patients and HIPAA guidelines, ADPH cannot release further details of these investigations.
