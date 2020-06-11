ADPH: Infant and teen die from COVID-19

News

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public health is reporting the deaths of an infant and teenager attributable to COVID-19.

The infant death is currently under review for underlying health problems. Neither patient had Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome-Children (MIS-C).

Due to respect for the families of these patients and HIPAA guidelines, ADPH cannot release further details of these investigations.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories