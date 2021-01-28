ADPH: Auburn was given permission to administer vaccine to additional groups

UPDATE:

The Alabama Department of Public has released an additional statement concerning the Auburn situation.

According to assistant state health officer Dr. Karen Landers, certain communities, Auburn included, have been given a go-ahead to give COVID-19 vaccine to additional groups depending on the uptake. This is contrary to a previous statement given to WDHN by the ADPH that the Infectious Diseases and Outbreaks Division was going to contact Auburn for not following the plan.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) provides guidance through the Vaccine Allocation Plan based upon information from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Some plans may be adjusted, and some communities may be ahead of others, depending on vaccine uptake. During the vaccine roll out process, ADPH has provided guidance to Auburn, as well as other entities, to clarify the Allocation Plan and ensure that community outreach has been adequate for current risk groups prior to entities moving to additional subsets of eligible groups. Karen Landers

Across Alabama, only 302,269 vaccines have been administered out of the 670,000 Alabamians that are eligible under Phase 1a and 1b.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Department of Public Health is looking into premature vaccinations being done at Auburn University.

According to Auburn University, it is now operating under Phase 1c and is administering vaccines to people who need to be on campus for work, high-risk adults, those 65 and older, and certain students involved in remote or off-campus clinical settings, including internships and practicums that involve direct human contact.

However, the rest of the state is still under Phase 1b, limiting vaccines to those 75 and older, healthcare works, nursing home residents, and first responders. In numerous statements, the ADPH has said that there is simply not enough vaccine for those who are actually eligible.

“Vaccine supply is limited and does not meet demand at this time for the current numbers of persons identified as healthcare workers, first responders, fire, police, and persons 75 and above,” the ADPH said in a statement Wednesday.

Meanwhile, according to a report by the Tropolitan, Auburn University and the University of Alabama have gotten 7,000 and 3,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine respectively while other schools have to wait. In Troy’s case, the Tropolitan reports that the university will get their vaccines in April.

As of Tuesday, Auburn reported on its website that 4695 of its doses were already administered.

In response to the situation, Ryan Easterling, director of Health Media & Communications for the ADPH, told WDHN “the only factor there is when entities placed their applications and received approval as an ImmPRINT provider for COVID-19 vaccine,” not a preference of one location over another.

Easterling did say the Infectious Diseases and Outbreaks Division will contact Auburn about not following the state plan.