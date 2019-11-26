Adopt your new furry best friend next Friday!

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — While you are shopping for a car next Friday, how about adopting your new best friend? Eastern Shore Toyota has partnered with the Baldwin County Humane Society to host another adoption event. It will be next Friday, Dec. 6, from 1-4 p.m.
There will be a wide selection of cats, kittens, dogs and puppies in need of forever homes. Baldwin Humane Society is the first county-wide animal welfare agency and one of the most active and respected shelters in the area. Eastern Shore Toyota is located at 29732 Frederick Boulevard in Daphne.Eastern Shore Toyota
Eastern Shore owner and CEO, Shawn Esfahani stated, “Our previous pet events were very successful, which is why we’re more than pleased to host a third. Since we opened, Eastern Shore Toyota has had a sincere commitment to giving back to the community. We are affiliated with a wide variety of local charities and not-for-profits and the Baldwin Humane Society is especially near to our hearts. We’re confident people won’t be able to resist giving these pets loving homes once they see them.”