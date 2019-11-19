ADOC investigating inmate death at Bibb Correctional Facility

BRENT, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama Department of Corrections agents are investigating the death of a Bibb Correctional Facility inmate. Dewayne Foxx, 26, of Huntsville, was found unresponsive in his cell by a Correctional Officer around 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 11.

Foxx was pronounced dead around 9:45 a.m. by a medical provider at the prison. He was found with no visible injuries, but appeared to have vomited on himself, according to officials.

ADOC agents do not believe foul play was involved in Foxx’s death at this time. Foxx was serving a 12-year sentence out of Madison County for felon in possession of a firearm, according to officials.

The cause of death is unknown, pending autopsy results. More information will be reported by the Department of Corrections at the conclusion of the death investigation.