ADOC: 3 Alabama inmates test positive for COVID-19, 1 potential death from virus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections has announced that three inmates across the state prison system have tested positive for coronavirus and one has possibly died from the virus.

One case has been confirmed at the Bullock County Jail and two cases have been confirmed at the St. Clair County Jail. One of the confirmed cases at the St. Clair County Jail could possibly be the state’s first COVID-19 related death in the prison system.

ADOC says that 66-year-old Dave Thomas, who was terminally ill at the time of his diagnosis, is the lone death. He was serving a life sentence for murder.

Both Bullock County and St. Clair County jails have undergone procedures to help contain the spread of the virus inside the prisons.

“In addition to the numerous, system-wide preventative and precautionary measures instituted to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our facilities, the ADOC has been aggressively preparing for this day, which was an inevitability based on what we are seeing across the country and world,” said ADOC Commissioner Jeff Dunn. “We’ve planned extensively, we’ve trained thoroughly, and now we are activating the containment strategies outlined in our Pandemic COOP to slow the spread of this virus and ensure we continue to protect all those who live and work in our facilities to the best of our ability.”

ADOC says that 57 inmates in the prison system have been tested and they are currently waiting on the results of five tests.

