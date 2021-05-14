ADEM: Use caution for water activities in Perdido Bay after sewage spill

Press release from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management

Today at 3 p.m., the Alabama Department of Environmental Management was notified of a health advisory for a section of Perdido Bay, south of the Bayou Marcus Creek in which the Florida Department of Health-Escambia advises against any water-related activities due to the potential for elevated levels of bacteria in the water. The sewage release is ongoing.

According to the Florida Department of Health, the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority has reported a rupture within the grounds of the Bayou Marcus Water Reclamation Facility, resulting in release of untreated sewage into the bay.

ADEM has notified Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Alabama Department of Public Health, Baldwin County Health Department, and the City of Orange Beach. No public drinking water sources in Baldwin County will be impacted. In an abundance of caution, water quality monitoring signs in the Perdido Bay area are being updated to reflect an increased risk of illness associated with swimming in these areas. These signs are located at public beaches that are routinely monitored as part of the ADEM Coastal Beach Monitoring Program.



For additional information, click here and here.