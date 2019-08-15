Active shooter stopped by Escambia deputies after firing at grocery customers

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies say a man opened fire at customers inside a grocery store Thursday afternoon. Deputies confronted the active shooter and shot him.

The active-shooter situation unfolded at Grocery Advantage on Lillian Highway. Deputies responded around 2:42 p.m. and said the man was acting erratically and showed a gun when deputies approached him at the rear of the store.

The suspect was taken to a hospital. No deputies or civilians were injured.

FDLE will lead the investigation into the shooting.

Sheriff David Morgan released the following statement on Facebook: