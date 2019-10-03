1 dead, suspect arrested in downtown Vancouver shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Authorities have arrested the suspect involved in a shooting at a downtown Vancouver apartment building Thursday.

Vancouver Police announced the arrest around 4:30 p.m. when they also confirmed that one of the victims had died.

A heavy police presence was reported at Smith Tower Apartments on Washington Street at the intersections of 5th and 6th streets shortly after 2 p.m.

Police said they’ve located at least three victims; Vancouver firefighters said two people were taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The other victim’s condition is unclear at this time.

People who are looking for their loved ones are advised to meet at Vancouver City Hall. Earlier Thursday residents were told to convene at Esther Short Plaza, however that evacuation plan was not executed. Firefighters are still unsure of how many people were evacuated from the building.

Drivers in the area should expect delays. Washington State Police said Esther to Main streets and 7th to 5th streets were closed.

The shooting suspect is a resident of the apartments, according to police. Officers are in contact with him and are working to get him to peacefully surrender. The suspect barricaded himself inside the apartment tower.

Some of the apartments at Smith Tower were evacuated, while other residents were asked to shelter in place. The tower is a residence for seniors, according to the apartment building’s website.

A witness told KOIN 6 News they saw many officers with guns and shields. Others reported seeing officers tackle someone and someone being carried out and laid on the ground.