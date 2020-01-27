Accused drug trafficker caught shoplifting after posting bail in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County Sheriffs have taken a 33-year-old woman back in custody after she was accused of shoplifting nine days after posting bail for drug trafficking charges.

Ashley Marie Cooper was taken into custody on Jan. 15 by Lee County Sheriffs during a traffic stop, where deputies found close to three pounds of methamphetamine. Cooper was charged with Drug Trafficking Methamphetamine and Possession of Marijuana in the first degree, Sheriffs say.

While being held for the drug trafficking charges, Cooper was able to post bail the same day for a $53,000 bond.

On Jan. 24, Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators went to the Dollar general on Lee Road 240 in Smiths Station to respond to reports of shoplifting. At the scene, investigators contacted Cooper, who was suspected of shoplifting.

Along with some stolen items, a small amount of methamphetamine was taken from Cooper at the scene. Cooper was then taken back into custody and charged with Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance.