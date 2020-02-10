Academy Sports + Outdoors to offer free freshwater fishing licenses with purchase ahead of 2020 Bassmaster Classic

From Feb. 10-16, Alabama anglers will receive a free freshwater fishing license with a $25 purchase

Unedited press release from Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy Sports + Outdoors, a sports, outdoors and recreation lifestyle retailer, dedicated to making it easier for everyone to enjoy more sports and outdoor fun, has announced a special, limited-time offer to promote the sport of freshwater fishing in Alabama ahead of the 2020 Bassmaster Classic. From February 10th-16th, customers can receive a free Alabama Resident Freshwater Recreational Fishing License with any purchase of $25 or more at any Academy Sports + Outdoors store in Alabama. Customers will need to request their free license during check out to redeem the offer.

“Academy Sports + Outdoors is excited to make it easier to get on the water by offering this special deal to Alabama anglers,” said Larry Roberts, Academy Sports + Outdoors senior vice president and general merchandising manager of outdoor. “Whether you’re competing in the upcoming 2020 Bassmaster Classic or trying out the sport for the first time, Academy has the products and expertise for anglers of every level to help reel in a big catch and make their time on the water a fun experience.”

Academy is the title sponsor of the upcoming Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk, where 53 of the world’s best freshwater anglers will compete on the storied waters of Alabama’s Lake Guntersville.

Academy Sports + Outdoors has 15 locations across the state of Alabama, where customers can find a strong assortment of fishing products including rods and reels, baits, lures, fish finders, tackle, storage, waders, kayaks, sunglasses, fishing apparel, footwear and more. For store locations and to shop Academy’s selection of fishing products, customers can visit academy.com.

Offer Terms

Offer valid 2/10/2020-2/16/2020 for Alabama residents for a free state of Alabama freshwater fishing license only with minimum in-store purchase at any Alabama Academy Sports + Outdoors retail store. Minimum purchase is pre-tax. Cannot be combined with a price match. Cannot be combined with other offers, discounts, or coupons. Not valid for saltwater, hunting or combo licenses; not valid on Hot Deals, clearance, gift cards, sales tax, shipping & handling, exchanges, store credit or previous purchases. If you return a portion of your purchase, a portion of the discount will be lost. No cash value, no cash back. Void if altered, reproduced, transferred, auctioned or sold, and where prohibited. Additional exclusions and restrictions may apply. Selection, prices, offers, and exclusions may vary online and by store. No rain checks. Academy Sports + Outdoors reserves the right to limit quantities. This offer is subject to change, alteration, or termination by Academy Sports + Outdoors at its sole discretion. To obtain a freshwater fishing license, you must be able to present a valid ID and meet all requirements as set forth by applicable state and local statutes, rules and regulations.

