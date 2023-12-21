ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Abbeville’s police department is now looking for another chief after over 15 hours, the former interim chief was put on administrative leave, and then on Tuesday morning, he turned in his resignation.

During Abbeville’s regularly scheduled City Council meeting on Monday night, the mayor and his city council went into executive session. After an hour, they decided to put Interim Police Chief Erik Cabrera on administrative leave with pay.

“Some issues came up that we were unaware of, we try to deal with pretty quickly with what needs to be done,” says Jimmy Money, Mayor of Abbeville.

Cabrera served as interim chief for a year, and on Tuesday, after being placed on leave, Cabrera put in his resignation with the city. Mayor Money did not go into detail about why Cabrera was put on administrative leave in the first place, as the issue was discussed during an executive session.

“This needed to be addressed,” Money says. “We adjusted it. We’re moving forward, and here we go.”

Currently, the department is made up of three officers, but they are looking for three more, and now they have to add another job opening to the list.

“We’re opening it up this week,” Money says. “We’re like every other small town. We need offices and you know, they’re just hard to come by, and not many people won’t be police at this day and time.

While the city waits for job applications from candidates, they have asked the Henry County Sheriff’s Office to step in and assist them when it is needed. Currently, the sheriff’s office already handles criminal investigations inside the city limits.

“We help them, they help us. We work together and try to make things go as smoothly as you can, and sometimes you run into issues like this and we just cover for each other,” Money says.

Over the last three years, the city of Abbeville has had several men serve as police chiefs from Noel Van Landingham, a longtime Abbeville officer fired from the position in April of 2020.

Then it was current Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship, who left the position to run for county sheriff. Blankenship was replaced by Cabrera, but now, after the most recent developments, a new person will serve as the police chief.