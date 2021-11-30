AARP provides disaster relief funding to lower Alabama residents impacted by Ida

This satellite image provided by NOAA shows a view of Hurricane Ida, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Forecasters warned residents along the northern Gulf of Mexico coast to rush preparations Saturday ahead of an intensifying Hurricane Ida, which is expected to bring winds as high as 130 mph (209 kph), life-threatening storm surge and flooding rain when it slams ashore in Louisiana on Sunday. (NOAA via AP)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — AARP Alabama has given $150,000 to the United Way of Southwest Alabama to provide relief for older adults impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The funding is part of 10 grants from AARP Foundation totaling $2 million to organizations in the hardest-hit states along the Gulf and East Coasts.

Hurricane Ida made landfall on the Louisiana coast on Aug. 29, 2021, with 150 mph winds and torrential rainfall that decimated thousands of homes, toppled trees and prompted mass evacuations from coastal communities. The $150,000 grant from AARP Alabama will help those impacted in Clarke, Choctaw, Mobile, and Washington counties.

“For older adults affected by disasters, the rebuilding and recovery process is a long one, especially for vulnerable residents who were already experiencing hardships,” said AARP Foundation President Lisa Marsh Ryerson in a press release.

“Older adults are disproportionately impacted by the immediate and long-term consequences of natural disasters, including detrimental effects on their financial and physical health. However, their unique needs are often hidden,” said Candi Williams, AARP Alabama State Director, in a press release.

United Way of Southwest Alabama President and CEO Jill Chenoweth said the funds will help to provide services to those impacted and aid in their long-term recovery.

