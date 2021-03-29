AAA Alabama spokesperson speaks on driving in severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – We’re still in the midst of our spring severe weather season in the Tennessee Valley, and while it’s best to stay off the roads during a storm, sometimes it’s unavoidable.

“You want to say just use common sense but it really goes beyond that,” AAA Alabama Public Relations spokesperson Clay Ingram said.

Ingram said AAA Alabama’s accident call volume significantly increases when bad storms roll through.

“Vehicles leaving the roadway more often, vehicles running into vehicles in front of them because their visibility is not as good as it should be. Maybe that’s because of wiper blades or maybe they’re not paying attention, or maybe it’s because it’s just raining so hard,” he said.

One of the most dangerous mistakes someone can make is driving through water covering a road, known as standing water. Ingram said you can get stuck or even swept off the road entirely.

“Another thing about that you don’t hear very much if you drive through standing water it can splash up underneath your hood on your engine and cause your engine to conk out.”

He said there are a few preemptive things to do when you hear this kind of weather is on the way.

“You need to know that you’ve got good tires with good tread on them. You need to know that you have good wiper blades and typically you need to replace those wiper blades every 6-8 months. A lot of people will go years and not replace those,” he said.

If you get caught in the storm, treat the roads as you would if they were covered in ice.

“Especially when it first starts raining. The roads and the highways have a thin layer of oil on them from day to day traffic and when it first gets wet, that makes for a slippery mixture on the surface,” he said.

When in doubt, he added to drive significantly slower and keep a safe distance between other cars.