Woman who spotted Mobile’s Most Wanted Fugitive talks about close call

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of breaking into a woman’s home on Christmas Day and sexually assaulting her had a bond hearing on Thursday, Jan. 14, but corrections staff report Todd Overstreet refused to come out of his cell.

The woman said she was in the right place at the right time. Now she just hopes Overstreet stays in jail.

Katheryn Neese said, “If I didn’t do my morning routine with that cup of coffee, no telling how far he would have got.”

As Neese sat on her balcony, she noticed someone peeking out of her neighbor’s garage. She said, “He came out. He start checking her doors and I yelled I said, ‘Hey! What are you doing?’ And he looked, and all I could think about was get your gun, go check on them.”

She said she ran across her yard to the house next door. Neese said, “My first instinct is to protect… I went over there. I beat on the door. She came, she was like, ‘oh my God what’s wrong?’ I’m like oh my God I’m so relieved you’re okay.”

Neese called the police. She said, “Called the police and they had him 20 minutes later.”

WKRG News 5 reporter Dana Winter asked Neese, “At what point did you realize that this was the guy police had been looking for, that it was Mobile’s most wanted fugitive?” She said, “I didn’t know until after the police got here. I did not know anything about it until they got here and they was like, ‘Oh, that’s Todd Overstreet.'”

Neese shared a picture with WKRG News 5 showing police in her neighbors’ backyard looking for Overstreet. She said, “I’m relieved, you know and if he does get out, should I be afraid that he’s going to come back knowing that I was the one that got him caught, or you know, but I’m glad he’s off the street.”

A judge decided to keep Overstreet in Metro Jail with no bond because he did not show up for his hearing. His bond hearing has been rescheduled for January 26.