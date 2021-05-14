A Turtle’s Journey: No nests, but we did find something special on patrol

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s sea turtle nesting season on the Gulf Coast, but so far, no nests reported in Alabama.

The recent heavy rainfall has made it hard for volunteers to get out and check the beach for nests.

Kimber Collins is a volunteer with Share the Beach and finally made it out to the beach to show us how the patrols work.

We get up early and we start before the sun rises. We get to see the beauty of the sunrise on Dauphin Island and check out the beach for patrols. We look for crawls. We look for nests. Today, today was my first patrol we did not find any nest or false crawls. Again, that is when a mama turtle will come up the beach and try to lay a nest but for some reason, she didn’t like it. So she will go back into the Gulf and try for another spot or try for another day. Kimber Collins

But nothing like that was found on Friday, instead, Kimber and volunteer team leader Josh discovered a message in a bottle.

It seems to come from Fort Morgan from a family out of Wisconsin. There were multiple notes and drawings from a kid named Daniel even an origami boat inside. The plan is for us to write a little note back and throw it back into the Gulf of the next time I’m on UTV patrol and see where it washes up next time. Kimber Collins

The note was from April so it took a few weeks to get over on Dauphin Island, maybe next time it’ll be washed up in Biloxi.

