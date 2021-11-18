A Renaissance Faire and Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremonies Highlight This Weeks 5 Things To Do This Weekend

Jubilee Renaissance Faire – Robertsdale

Take a trip back in time, touch the past and go Medieval at the Jubilee Renaissance Faire in Robertsdale Saturday and Sunday from 10am-5pm. Feel the impact of the Hardest hitting sport in the World, during the Knights of Valour’s Full Contact Joust! Feast on delicious BBQ at our Royal Eats, Enjoy Renaissance Music and Dance while Artisan and Vendors sell their medieval wares!

Pancakes with Santa and Holiday Market – Pensacola

Cordova Rotary presents, “Pancakes with Santa & Holiday Market,” scheduled for Saturday from 8AM to NOON to benefit Gulf Coast Kid’s House in Pensacola! Photography will be provided for professional family photos perfect for holiday cards and pics with Santa will be provided from 8AM to 10:30AM. Pancakes are $5, children three and under are free. So, come on down to the Gulf Coast Kids House for a great family event!

Tree Lighting Ceremony – Semmes

The City of Semmes has their Tree Lighting Ceremony and Christmas Market this Saturday! The Market will take place all day from 9am to 7pm. The Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin around 5 p.m. (With the lighting when it’s dark enough) and its all going to take place at Semmes Honor Park with food trucks, Santa, entertainment and plenty of family fun with a big surprise!

The Lighting of the Tree – Mobile

Gather Your Family and Join Us for this Annual Event to Kick-Off the Holiday Season for the lighting of the tree in Mardi Gras park in downtown Mobile kicking off at 6pm! There will be a DJ live musical performances, activities, holiday vendors, food trucks and Santa!!! The lighting starts at 6:30 sharp!

5th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony – OWA

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at OWA. Kick off the season at our 5th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Saturday from 5-8:30 PM! Enjoy a snowy Tree Lighting ceremony with Christmas music playing through the streets of Downtown. This remarkable holiday experience is filled with ceremonious live entertainment followed by an epic lighting of OWA’s giant, 36-foot-tall Christmas tree, snowfall and fireworks display.