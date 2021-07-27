A push for vaccines, why those recently vaccinated got their dose

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– As COVID-19 cases are on the rise the push for vaccines is gaining traction.

City and heath officials pushing for the unvaccinated to get vaccinated, some of those pushing for it have been recently vaccinated.

Grace Martin a teacher in the Mobile area got her first dose of the vaccine Monday. She was a bit skeptical at first because of all of the side effects and rumors she had seen online, but ultimately she said she knew she needed to get it for her own safety and the safety of her students.

“I wish I would have done it sooner. I waited because I was nervous about all of the side effects that I heard about, but I talked to a healthcare professional and they really explained to me how important it was.” Grace Martin

Having had COVID touch her life in multiple ways, going back to school she said she’d feel safer and more responsible being vaccinated.

“I was in my bed for about eight days and I was really congested and couldn’t taste or smell anything. I had a family member who died last year from covid so it is very real and so it’s not just a joke so I do recommend getting vaccinated.” Grace Martin

In the last 24 hours, the numbers speak for themselves in Mobile County: 493 new cases, 4 deaths and 24 hospitalizations.

The numbers including the delta variant which in itself has increased concerns. Natalie Fox USA Health’s Chief Nursing Officer speaking about this on Tuesday.

“What happens with the delta variant is that it spreads quickly in the beginning because the virus is replicating more rapidly and it’s allowing that transmission to occur in the period before you ever realize you need to not be around others.” USA Health’s Chief Nursing Officer Natalie Fox

All of this again making for that push for the unvaccinated to take that step towards public safety. “We have a way to stop this thing and that’s the vaccine. And we need to do everything we can as a group to help slow the spread.” Fox said.