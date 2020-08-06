A new way for students to follow their school’s virtual curriculum in a small classroom setting at the Exploreum

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- The Exploreum Science Center is offering public school parents a way to balance virtual school with their busy schedules. Begging September 1st, the center is offering a new way for students to follow their school’s curriculum in a small classroom setting.

News 5 Mobile Journalist Colleen Peterson spoke with Don Comeaux, Executive Director, for more details.

“We will be there to help facilitate the school systems programming so we will be there to make sure to do what they have to do and follow online,” Don said. “Also allow parents to be able to go to work everyday and not have to worry about managing both.”

They are opening 3 classrooms that will hold 36 students from grades 1st-6th. The students will have to provide their own study tools that they use for virtual school. The demand is high as they are already at half capacity.

The Exploreum successfully hosted summer camp and feels comfortable opening their facility for virtual learning while they continue to follow CDC guidelines.

“The cost is only 100$ a week and it is for the first 9 weeks and we may extend it based on need,” Don said.

They have 3 stem certified educators through Harvard University that will help give the children the one on one learning experience that they need.

“We want everyone to understand we don’t take responsibility for their child’s success or failure. We are there to help facilitate the program that exists and to make sure they stay on task,” Don said. “If they’re at home doing this with their parents and they aren’t actually socializing with other kids they are loosing something there as well. We know how to manage it to where they can have that soul social skills with children of their age and do some fun activities while at the same time get school done as well.”

