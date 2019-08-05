1  of  4
A new twist on a local food truck: Health food

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – CHECK THIS OUT! News 5’s Caroline Carithers spoke to Lorenzo Ferguson about the secrets behind his healthy food truck!

Located on Old Shell Road, across from Dreamland Barbecue, Fit Kits Food Truck offers a new twist on food trucks- it’s healthy and fresh food! Their menu has a ton of healthy options that makes it a great alternative for a healthy lifestyle.

Ferguson says, “I want to help people understand that healthy does not have to be all broccoli, green beans, and asparagus. It is what is put in the food and how the food is prepared.” He goes on to say that they use no preservatives including sugar and salt. They use natural herbs to create salty and sweet flavors to keep their food clean and fresh.

Customer Pamela Ware says, “I love the healthy options and it is a great alternative from running to a local fast food restaurant.” The food truck has a seating area and tent for people to enjoy their food.

There is inspiration behind why Ferguson started this food truck. Lorenzo had two family members pass away from metabolic diseases that really upset him. So he decided to influence people into a healthy lifestyle through his business. He perfected his cooking in college as he cooked for his college classmates and honed his leadership skills while managing Waffle Houses in the Mobile area.

