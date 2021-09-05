A Minute with Drexel: Looking for ways to do good

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, we’ve seen a lot of people doing good things for others. The importance of “doing good” in the world is the topic of this week’s Minute With Drexel.

Today, I want to talk to you about doing good in the world, even if you don’t feel like it, or if you feel like your efforts go unappreciated. This all came out of a meme or a post of something I saw on social media a while back. It was a compilation of words from a lot of people ranging from Mother Teresa to Martina McBride! Basically, it said, if you are honest, people may cheat you. Be honest anyway. If you’re happy, people may be jealous. Be happy anyway. If you give it your best and it’s still not enough, give your best anyway. If you do something good today and it’s forgotten tomorrow, do something good today anyway. And it ended with this sentence that went something like this: Remember it’s always been between you and God. It was never about “them” anyway.

You know that got me thinking about something a guy named Paul wrote a very long time ago. In Galatians 6, verses 9 and 10, Paul encourages us to not grow weary in doing good and at every opportunity, to do good to all people.

There’s a lot of “ugly” in the world right now and I get that. But we don’t have to succumb to it. We can rise above it and be proactive. We can do good, be good, live good.

This week, I think each of us will have the opportunity to do something good for someone, even if we don’t feel like it, if it’s uncomfortable, it’s a pain, if we feel like it’s not appreciated. But if we do that one good thing, it could change a person’s day. It could change their week. It might even change their spirit. And that could lead them to the ultimate “do-gooder.”

