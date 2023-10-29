PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Today I want to talk to you about families.

I’ve shot a few stories in the Pensacola area in recent days that revolve around families. Families that have been in business together for more than 60 years!

One of the brothers of one of the families told me, “Working with family is a whole different kind of game, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

You know, sometimes, families can find themselves in situations where there is a little too much closeness going on, or perhaps there’s way too much distance going on.

We are about to enter what I call the “family month,” the month of November. That’s when we will sit down for the family feast we call “Thanksgiving.”

Some of you may have some fractures or distance going on in your family. I would encourage you to find a way to bring some closeness back to those relationships before the rift gets so wide it seems almost impossible to close.

We can look to the Bible in 1st Corinthians Chapter 13, verses 4-7m where we are given advice on how to love all people, but especially, perhaps in this month, our families. It says in particular that love is patient and that love is kind, it does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud and it does not dishonor others.

Maybe we can take a look at those scriptures and really look at our relationships within our families who need a little “love” sprinkled on them during the family month.

Maybe we can heal some rifts so that come Thanksgiving Day when we gather around the family table, there will be a lot more hugs and a lot less fussing.

And that’s your Minute with Drexel.