A man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman.

Wednesday morning, near McDonald’s in Downtown Mobile, a woman was discovered and able to give police information about being assaulted and sexually assaulted. Within moments Mobile Police took Vincent Scott into custody.

Police told News 5, in the process of taking Scott into custody, he was very combative and appeared to be under the influence.

Scott is facing 9 charges: public intoxication, 1st Degree Sexual Abuse, 3rd Degree Robbery, Failure to Obey, Public Lewdness, Assault 3rd degree, use/possession drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and attempt – rape 1st degree.