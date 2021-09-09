A list of 20th anniversary 9/11 memorial events planned across the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Saturday will mark 20 years since the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
To honor and remember those who lost their lives, there are several events planned across the Gulf Coast.
- 9/11 remembrance ceremony in Mobile
- The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department and Mobile Police Department will participate in the 9/11 remembrance ceremony hosted by Mobile Memorial Gardens Cemetery at the Garden of Heroes. The event takes place Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the “2021 Lest We Forget” program will pay tribute to those first responders who gave their all. Their heroism and sacrifice will be remembered. Mobile Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste will be the guest speaker. The retired firefighters who died in 2020 and 2021 will also be recognized during the ceremony. Mobile Memorial Gardens Cemetery is located at 6100 Three Notch Road. The public is invited to attend
- Original Oyster House 14th Annual “Never Forget” Lunch to Honor First Responders
- The Original Oyster House restaurants will honor Mobile and Baldwin County law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics and sheriff officers by offering them a FREE “Never Forget” Lunch at either Gulf Shores or Mobile Causeway location on Friday, September 10 from 11 am to 4 pm. Local attractions will also be onsite at the Causeway location with giveaways and admission tickets to honor first responders. The Never Forget Lunch was established by the Original Oyster House restaurants in honor of the 911 First Responders who risked their lives to save, protect and serve and also to recognize all first responders for their service. A friendly competitive blood drive (between law enforcement, firefighters and paramedics) and local attractions will be out in full support at the Causeway location
- 9/11 Commemoration Scheduled at Battleship Memorial Park including Tunnel to Towers
- USS ALABAMA Battleship Memorial Park will hold a Commemoration Service marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The service will take place on Saturday, September 11, 9:30 a.m., at the Fallen Heroes Memorial on the grounds of the park. Captain Brad Israel, former US Army Special Forces Detachment Commander, will serve as the keynote speaker for the event. The 9/11 Commemoration Service is free of charge and the public is invited to attend. Among the activities planned at the park will be the Stephen Stiller Tunnel to Towers Foundation 5K Run and Walk. The opening ceremony will take place on the grounds of the park at 7:30 a.m. and the race will begin at 8:00 a.m. The race will begin at the park, run through the Bankhead Tunnel, turn around on Government Street and come back to the park. The Bankhead Tunnel will close at 7:30 a.m. for the Tunnel to Tours 5K Run and Walk and will reopen as soon as the participants clear the tunnel
- Fort Walton Beach Honoring First Responders on 9/11
- Join the Fort Walton Beach Fire Department in honoring our fallen heroes on the 20th Anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attack on American freedom. The public is invited to visit Fire Station 6 (7 Hollywood Blvd. NE) beginning at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, to meet the FWB Firefighters and honor our fallen heroes by ringing our ceremonial bell. The goal is to ring the bell in honor of each first responder life that was lost on that September day. All activities will take place outside with COVID safety protocols in place. Breakfast and lunch will be available for everyone who stops by the fire station
- 9/11 “Indivisible” event in Pensacola
- The family-friendly event will feature patriotic speakers and music, and the day gets started with a First Responder “Touch-a-Truck” experience in the parking lot of WSRE Studios on the PSC Campus. Everyone is invited to see and touch first responder rigs including a Pensacola Fire Department ladder truck, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Department Mobile Command Headquarters, Pensacola Police squad cars and more. First responders, including local law enforcement and firefighters, will be available to meet and mingle with the public and demonstrate their equipment. Pensacola area leadership from the military, law enforcement, fire departments and the city and county also will be on hand. The event starts at 9:00 a.m. at 1000 College Blvd, Bldg. 23
- Crestview 9/11 Observance Ceremony
- Throughout the day on Saturday, Sept. 11, the mayor will host an exhibition of typical first responder vehicles and gear, 9/11 imagery, scrolling lists of the attacks’ nearly 3,000 victims, and panels detailing the history of the attacks. Featured will be a dramatic 3 p.m. performance by the Crestview High School Theatre Department of excerpts from the drama “110 Stories,” which share survivors’ sometimes horrifying, sometimes heroic stories from the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and the United Airlines flight that went down in Pennsylvania. The events kick off at noon at the Crestview Community Center at 1446 Commerce Drive, opposite the library