A list of 20th anniversary 9/11 memorial events planned across the Gulf Coast

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is at a shooting scene on Jenks Drive in the Midway area of Gulf Breeze. Deputies say they have the suspect in custody.

No other information is being released Wednesday night. The sheriff's office will hold a press conference Thursday at 11 a.m. at the main sheriff's office. WKRG News 5 plans to stream the conference live on our website and on Facebook.