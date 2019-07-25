A group of bikers traveling across the nation to raise money for a great cause

MONROE, La (7/23/19) – The Nation of Patriot is having their 10th annual Patriot tour, traveling over 14,000 miles, with one American flag to embark on their 110-day journey across the nation.

“It’s a good ride, a good thing for us to get together and have a little get together,” said Ronald Brown

These volunteers and veterans are part of a national nonprofit organization, called ‘Nation of Patriots’.

Every year their goal is to travel to 48 states to raise funds to support disabled veterans.

“In over the course of our 10-year existence, we are just about to raise a grand total of $1,000,000 dollars, which is enormous,” said Bill Sheer,

Founder and Executive Director of Nation of Patriots.

Sheer says the organization gives 100 percent of the money they raise directly to disabled veterans.

“Our mission is to raise financial support for wounded veterans who are struggling to support their families,” Sheer added.

James Cantrell and Ronald Brown, two local veterans who received the flag to handoff to the next veteran or volunteer in their next stop to Alexandria, La.

“As a retired military member, once you’re in the military you never out of the military you sign a commitment for life. It’s a duty and responsibility to be able to give back to our brothers and sisters who can’t,” said James Cantrell, Veteran.

“Its a chance for me to give back I enjoyed the army and I’m like James was earlier we don’t ever get out. If they call me, of course, I’m up in age now but I’m willing to do what I have to do,” said Ronald Brown, Veteran.

If you’ve like to donate or be a volunteer for ‘Nation of Patriots’, click here: https://www.nationofpatriots.com/