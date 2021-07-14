“A complete nightmare,” Family speaks after murder of 80-year-old man

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) – The family of a man murdered Saturday in Crestview is talking about the nightmare they’ve been through the past few days.

80-year-old Frank Doerwald, Sr. had only lived in Crestview for about a year and his family says he was the nicest man you’d ever meet.

Officials say 22-year-old Johnny Kirk shot him in the back of the head then stole his truck at Shoal River Wayside Park right off of 85.

Doerwald Sr. lived with Kelly Cipriani and she lovingly called him “Pops.” He was not her biological father but he was her ex-boyfriend’s dad. After her ex died last May, she stepped in and invited him down to Crestview from New York to live with her.

She said he was the sweetest man. He would often go to that park all the time to drink his iced coffee and eat a cheeseburger for lunch. He loved to meet new friends and just look out at the water and scenery.

The past few days have been really tough for her.

She said she’s trying to wrap her head around what’s happened and where she goes from here.

“He didn’t deserve to go like that. No one does,” Cipriani said. “And definitely not him. He hadn’t even been here just a year and he was just getting used to the area. Unfortunately, it was a place I told him to go because I thought it would be a safe place close. That I didn’t have to worry about him.”

Cipriani said she doesn’t blame Johnny Kirk’s family and she understands they are grieving too after Kirk was shot and killed by deputies in Escambia County. Kirk also kidnapped two 16-year-old girls in Walton County and forced them to drive him to a motel before Doerwald’s murder.