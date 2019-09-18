A chilling back to school PSA from Sandy Hook Promise gets released on school shootings.

News

by: John Lynch and CNN

Posted: / Updated:

A powerful heart-stopping PSA is shedding light on school shootings.

The terrifying events happen at alarming rates across the country and this new ad hopes to raise awareness for signs of violence in children.

Hopefully leading to an end to deadly school shootings.

The video shows kids sporting ordinary back to school items as shooting unfolds and they have to protect themselves.

26 people, including 20 children, were shot and killed at sandy hook elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut in 20-12.

Learn more about the organization hoping to prevent future tragedies at SandyHook.

