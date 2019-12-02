Former Hoover police officer turns himself in following discovery of estranged wife’s body in Mountain Brook

UPDATE (12/2 10:30 p.m.): A former police officer is behind bars in Mountain Brook, following the death of his estranged wife, 31 year-old Megan Louise Montgomery.

The suspect’s name is being withheld by police, pending formal warrants from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office; however, attorney Tommy Spina confirmed the suspect Montgomery’s death is his client, Jason Bragg McIntosh.

Spina told CBS 42 that McIntosh, 44, turned himself over to the Mountain Brook Police Department around noon Monday.

Earlier reports from CBS 42 indicate McIntosh, a former Hoover Police Officer, has been involved in at least two prior domestic incidents involving Montgomery.

In February, Hoover Police were called to the couple’s residence after Montgomery suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. McIntosh was placed on administrative leave with the department. Two days later, Montgomery filed a Protection from Abuse order against him. He resigned from the department in March.

In early May, McIntosh was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence for a separate incident involving Montgomery. On May 16, Montgomery filed for divorce from McIntosh. According to court records, the case was still active at the time of her death.

“To me, this case stands for the proposition that domestic violence is a real societal problem that is gender neutral and needs to be addressed in any relationship at the first sign of aggression by either party,” Spina said in a written statement to CBS 42. “Death should not be the result of a relationship gone bad. This is all very sad but also very real.”

Montgomery was a founding member of the Greater Birmingham Humane Society’s Young Professionals Board, where she was an active volunteer.

“I don’t think Megan ever met a stranger,” said Allison Black Cornelius, chief executive officer at GBHS. “She made friends so easily. She was just such a cheerleader personality. Her smile was just one of the most beautiful, bright smiles you could ever see.”

Cornelius said that Montgomery’s many friends at the Humane Society are hurting and angry, but know that her life will have a lasting impact.

“Megan was such a profound giver to everyone that her death will not — this is not the end of the story of her legacy of her life,” she said. “I promise you, just knowing her heart, that as we watch what’s going to unfold over the next months, maybe years, that her death will not have no meaning. It will have an impact on people–and it will change people. I know that in my heart.”

ORIGINAL: MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT)– Mountain Brook Police have identified the woman whose body was found at the athletic complex as Megan Louise Montgomery, 31, from Hoover.

Police say the primary suspect in the case turned himself in Monday afternoon and is being held in the Mountain Brook jail pending warrants.

The homicide investigation is active and ongoing.

