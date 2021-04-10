85,500 gallons of sanitary sewage overflow reported in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Water and Wastewater Department and the Baldwin County Health Department is reporting about 85,500 gallons of sanitary sewage overflow in the Fairhope area after severe weather Saturday morning.

• Severe weather in the area of lift station at 10000 East McGowin Drive in Fairhope caused an estimated sanitary sewage overflow of 50,000 gallons to enter the drainage ditch that leads to Waterhole Branch.

• Severe weather in the area of Fairhope’s Grand Hotel Lift Station caused an estimated sanitary sewage overflow of 25,000 gallons to enter the storm drain that leads to Mobile Bay.

• Severe weather in the area of Fairhope’s Valley Street Lift Station caused an estimated sanitary sewage overflow of 10,000 gallons to enter the ditch area that leads to Big Head Gully.

• The Baldwin County Health Department notifies residents that a sewage spill occurred in the Fairhope area this morning. According to the report received, an electrical problem at Fels lift station resulted in an estimated 500 gallons discharged into Mobile Bay.

The Baldwin County Health Department and the Fairhope Water and Wastewater Department are urging residents to exercise caution using this water body for recreational purposes. Also, thoroughly cook any fish or seafood caught nearby and wash hands after handling fish or seafood.